‘A Sparkle: With the Works of Yoshio Mori’
Yoshio Mori's 'Still Life' (1962) | PRIVATE COLLECTION

/

‘A Sparkle: With the Works of Yoshio Mori’

MUSEE HAMAGUCHI YOZO: YAMASA COLLECTION

by Yukari Tanaka

April 27-July 22

In 1930, Yozo Hamaguchi (1909-2000) dropped out of Tokyo Art School (present-day Tokyo University of the Arts) to pursue painting and printing in Paris. After his return to Japan just before World War II, he specialized in copperplate printing, later becoming a mezzotint expert. He continued to experiment with printing while renting an atelier space from Yoshio Mori (1908-1997), a Western-style painter who had also studied in Paris before the war.

In an exploration of the influence of Mori on Hamaguchi’s work, this show of prints, paintings, sketches and related artifacts, highlights the print artist’s signature use of deep colors.

Musee Hamaguchi Yozo: Yamasa Collection; 1-35-7 Nihonbashi Kakigara-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Suitengumae Stn. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sat., Sun., holidays from 10 a.m.). ¥600. Closed Mon. 03-3665-0251; www.yamasa.com/musee

LATEST ART STORIES

Diego Velazquez's "The Adoration of the Magi"
The Spanish Golden Age of earthy realism
John Berger, the iconoclastic author of the seminal text on viewing art "Ways of Seeing," wrote of Spain's foremost art museum, "The Prado in Madrid is a unique meeting place. The galleries are lik...
Georges Braque's "Glaucos"
'Georges Braque: Metamorphoses'
April 28-June 24 A pioneer of cubism, Georges Braque (1882-1963) was one of the most important artists to revolutionize early 20th-century art through the visual deconstruction and reworking of ...
Shizan Saito's "Summer Field" (1940)
'Fantastic Creatures and Landscape of Shiga in Art'
April 28-June 3 Taking a natural history approach to presentation, 40 works from The Museum of Modern Art, Shiga, have been brought together with documents from the Lake Biwa Museum for ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshio Mori's 'Still Life' (1962) | PRIVATE COLLECTION