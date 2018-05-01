‘A Sparkle: With the Works of Yoshio Mori’

April 27-July 22

In 1930, Yozo Hamaguchi (1909-2000) dropped out of Tokyo Art School (present-day Tokyo University of the Arts) to pursue painting and printing in Paris. After his return to Japan just before World War II, he specialized in copperplate printing, later becoming a mezzotint expert. He continued to experiment with printing while renting an atelier space from Yoshio Mori (1908-1997), a Western-style painter who had also studied in Paris before the war.

In an exploration of the influence of Mori on Hamaguchi’s work, this show of prints, paintings, sketches and related artifacts, highlights the print artist’s signature use of deep colors.

Musee Hamaguchi Yozo: Yamasa Collection; 1-35-7 Nihonbashi Kakigara-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Suitengumae Stn. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sat., Sun., holidays from 10 a.m.). ¥600. Closed Mon. 03-3665-0251; www.yamasa.com/musee