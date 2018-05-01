‘Fantastic Creatures and Landscape of Shiga in Art’

April 28-June 3
Taking a natural history approach to presentation, 40 works from The Museum of Modern Art, Shiga, have been brought together with documents from the Lake Biwa Museum for this collaborative showcase of the landscapes, animals and culture of Shiga Prefecture.
Called kokoku (native) in the Japanese title of the show, the subjects of these exhibits are all creatures and customs that can be found in Shiga. Highlights include a 1940 painting of frolicking goats by Shizan Saito and a 17th-century screen depicting Shiga’s Sanno (Mountain King) festival.
Lake Biwa Museum; 1091 Oroshimo-cho, Kusatsu, Shiga. Kusatsu Stn. 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 077-568-4811; www.biwahaku.jp
