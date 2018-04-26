Iconic Magnum photographer Abbas dies at 74
Magnum photographer Abbas answers journalists' questions in front of some of his pictures, displayed at the Islamic Institute of Culture on its inauguration day, in Paris in 2013. Abbas, Iranian photojournalist and Magnum photographer, died at the age of 74 in Paris. | AFP-JIJI

PARIS – The legendary Iranian-born photographer Abbas, who covered wars and revolutions across the world during a glittering career behind the lens, died Wednesday in Paris, his Magnum photo agency said.

Abbas, who was 74, joined Magnum in 1981 and covered conflicts and unrest in Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Middle East, Iran, Chile and Cuba as well as documenting South Africa under apartheid.

“He was a godfather for an entire generation of young photographers,” Magnum President Thomas Dworzak said.

“An Iranian transplanted to Paris, he was a citizen of the world who documented without rest wars, disasters, revolutions and uprisings.”

