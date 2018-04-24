/

‘Phantasmagoric: Hokusai’s Water Wonderland’

THE SUMIDA HOKUSAI MUSEUM

by Yukari Tanaka

April 24-June 10

Perhaps inspired by the river in Sumida, Tokyo, where he was born, Katsushika Hokusai is renowned for his dynamic expressions of water, for which he utilized strong observational skills and a wide range of painting and printing techniques. Best-known for his woodblock prints, his work is still popular nearly 170 years after his death.

This exhibition focusing on water showcases various Hokusai masterpieces, including “Under the Wave off Kanagawa,” now internationally recognized as “The Great Wave,” from the “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji” series, as well as prints from “A Tour of the Waterfalls in Various Provinces.”

The Sumida Hokusai Museum; 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo. Ryogoku Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; hokusai-museum.jp

LATEST ART STORIES

Ike no Taiga's "Passing through a Valley of Willow Trees" (1746, on view April 7-May 20)
Ike no Taiga: The 'true view' travel painter
'The Genius of Ike no Taiga: Carefree Traveler, Legendary Painter," at Kyoto National Museum, is magisterial. Edo Period (1603-1868) Kyoto teemed with big name painters, but Taiga (1723-1776) was s...
A 2011 installation view of Leandro Erlich's Tatsuo Ikeda's "Procession (A Genealogy of Monsters series)" (1955)
'Ikeda Tatsuo: An Elliptical Visionary — The Present Tense of Postwar Art'
April 26-June 17 Conscripted as a teenager, Tatsuo Ikeda was in training as a kamikaze pilot when World War II ended. He returned to his hometown in Saga Prefecture, but was criticized for being...
Christine Ay Tjoe's "We Are Getting Highly Overrated Because You've Never Known Us 01" (2015).
'Ay Tjoe Christine: Spirituality and Allegory'
April 28-Aug. 19 As a student, Indonesian artist Ay Tjoe Christine studied various art techniques, including drypoint and intaglio printing, and began her career as a textile designer. Her paint...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge