‘Phantasmagoric: Hokusai’s Water Wonderland’

April 24-June 10

Perhaps inspired by the river in Sumida, Tokyo, where he was born, Katsushika Hokusai is renowned for his dynamic expressions of water, for which he utilized strong observational skills and a wide range of painting and printing techniques. Best-known for his woodblock prints, his work is still popular nearly 170 years after his death.

This exhibition focusing on water showcases various Hokusai masterpieces, including “Under the Wave off Kanagawa,” now internationally recognized as “The Great Wave,” from the “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji” series, as well as prints from “A Tour of the Waterfalls in Various Provinces.”

The Sumida Hokusai Museum; 2-7-2 Kamezawa, Sumida-ku, Tokyo. Ryogoku Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; hokusai-museum.jp