Singer Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Trump
Shania Twain performs during opening ceremonies for the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York last August. | AP

Singer Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Trump

AP

NEW YORK – Singer Shania Twain has apologized for saying if she were American she would have voted for Donald Trump for president, even though he’s offensive.

Twain made the comments in an interview with The Guardian that was published over the weekend. She told the British newspaper “Do you want straight or polite? I would have voted for a feeling that is transparent.”

After receiving backlash, Twain took to Twitter to explain herself.

The Canadian says she wasn’t prepared for the question and was trying to express how Trump had connected with a certain segment of the U.S. population.

Twain also says she’s against discrimination of any kind and hopes it’s clear from her public stances that she doesn’t share any moral beliefs with Trump.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Fans of DJ Avicii gather for a minute's silence in his honor following the news of his death, at Sergels Torg in central Stockholm Saturday. Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out concerts for feverish fans around the world and also had massive success on U.S. pop radio, died Friday. He was 28.
Autopsies find nothing suspicious in DJ Avicii's death in Oman
Sweden's public broadcaster says police in Oman have conducted two autopsies on the body of Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ Avicii, who died Friday at age 28. Public broadcaster SVT, citing...
Avicii accepts the favorite electronic dance music artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles in November 2013.
Dance music superstar Avicii dies at 28
Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs who helped usher in the global boom in electronic music but struggled to cope with the hard-partying lifestyle, died Friday in Oman, his representa...
In this photo taken in June 1990, Prince performs on stage during a concert at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.
Minnesota prosecutor says after two-year probe, no charges will be brought in connection with pop...
Two years after pop icon Prince died of an overdose, prosecutors said Thursday they will not file any criminal charges and announced a settlement with a U.S. doctor who prescribed powerful painkill...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shania Twain performs during opening ceremonies for the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York last August. | AP

, , , , ,