Fox stands behind Sean Hannity after learning he shared lawyer with Trump
Fox News personality Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York April 12. Hannity is President Donald Trump's most vocal defender on television, and a week ago he was on the air criticizing the FBI raid on the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen as evidence that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 'witch hunt' against the president has become a runaway train. It was revealed in a court hearing Monday that Cohen also represented Hannity. | EVAN AGOSTINI / INVISION / VIA AP

AP

NEW YORK – Fox News Channel says its management was unaware until it came out in court that host Sean Hannity shared a lawyer with President Donald Trump, but that Hannity “continues to have our full support.”

Fox said in a statement Tuesday that it had reviewed the matter and spoken to Hannity about the announcement that Michael Cohen had represented him. That was revealed in a court hearing on Monday about the FBI’s seizure of records last week from Cohen’s office as part of the probe of Trump’s Russian contacts.

Hannity had described his personal dealings with Cohen as centered on real estate advice, and that he considered it so minimal that he hadn’t seen it necessary to bring it up to anyone.

