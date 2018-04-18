Leonardo DiCaprio to present friend Martin Scorsese with award at TCM Film Festival
Leonardo Di Caprio (left) and director Martin Scorsese arrive for the screening of their film 'The Wolf of Wall Street' in Paris in 2013. DiCaprio is stepping out to give his friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese the inaugural Robert Osborne Award for his contributions in keeping classic film relevant. Turner Classic Movies said Tuesday that DiCaprio will present the award on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival on April 26 in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theater. | AP

Leonardo DiCaprio to present friend Martin Scorsese with award at TCM Film Festival

AP

LOS ANGELES – Leonardo DiCaprio will present his friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese the inaugural Robert Osborne Award for his contributions in keeping classic film relevant.

Turner Classic Movies says Tuesday that DiCaprio will present the award on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival on April 26 in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theater.

DiCaprio has starred in five of Scorsese’s films starting with “Gangs of New York” in 2002. Their other collaborations include “The Departed,” “The Aviator,” “Shutter Island” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The TCM Classic Film Festival is now in its ninth year. The event kicks off with the Robert Osborne Award presentation followed by a special screening of “The Producers,” which Mel Brooks will be on hand to introduce.

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City last July. On Monday, Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music for his album "DAMN."
Commercial and critical darling Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer
Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music Monday, making history as the first nonclassical or nonjazz artist to win the prestigious prize. The revered rapper is also the most commercially ...
A journalist reads "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership" by James Comey on Monday in Washington. Fired FBI chief James Comey lashed out at Donald Trump in an interview with ABC broadcast Sunday, calling him "morally unfit" to be president and describing him as a serial liar who will "stain everyone around him."
ABC makes unusual decision to release all of James Comey interview
ABC News' unusual decision to release a full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has attracted lots of readers interested in seeing more than what th...
Austrian singer Conchita Wurst arrives for the opening ceremony of the Life Ball in front of the City Hall in Vienna last June.
Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst says she's HIV-positive
Bearded diva Conchita Wurst says she's HIV-positive and has been living with the virus for many years. The Austrian drag queen, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014, said on Insta...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Leonardo Di Caprio (left) and director Martin Scorsese arrive for the screening of their film 'The Wolf of Wall Street' in Paris in 2013. DiCaprio is stepping out to give his friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese the inaugural Robert Osborne Award for his contributions in keeping classic film relevant. Turner Classic Movies said Tuesday that DiCaprio will present the award on the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival on April 26 in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theater. | AP

, , ,