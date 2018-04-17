‘Matsudaira Fumai: Daimyo, Tea Master, Aesthete’
Food box by Hara Yoyusai with a design of gourds in maki-e gold lacquer by Sakai Hoitsu (19th century). | PRIVATE COLLECTION

by Yukari Tanaka

April 21-June 17

Matsudaira Fumai (1751-1818), the seventh Matsudaira family daimyo of the Matsue Domain, is celebrated for successfully reforming the domain’s governance while also advocating cultural innovation. Under the name of Fumai, he later became recognized as a master of the Japanese tea ceremony and, as a practitioner of Zen throughout his life, he mastered the spirit of chazen ichimi (the unity of Zen and tea ceremony).

Fumai also accumulated numerous masterpieces, from paintings and calligraphic works to famous tea utensils and furnishing goods, some of which are designated National Treasures and Important Cultural Properties.

This exhibition marks the 200th anniversary of Fumai’s death and showcases tea vessels, items from his tea utensil collection, and paintings and calligraphy that he created himself.

Mitsui Memorial Museum; Mitsui Main Bldg. 7F, 2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo. Mitsukoshimae Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.mitsui-museum.jp

