‘Rebel Without a Cause: I Love Art 14’

April 7-July 29

Throughout history, art has long been a tool to express conflicts with rules, systems and power in the pursuit of freedom. Yet society today is now afflicted by the “convenience” of information sharing and manipulation that ironically creates new problems of restrictions and insecurities.

With a focus on works from the Watari Museum of Contemporary Art’s own collection, this exhibition presents around 100 pieces by 15 artists renowned for being voices of struggle. Split into three parts — Resistance, Design Revolution and Rebel Without a Cause — the exhibition includes works by famous names of various backgrounds, such as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Nam June Paik, Alexander Rodchenko and Yoko Ono — all artists’ whose work still resonates with contemporary concerns.

Watari-um, The Watari Museum of Contemporary Art; 3-7-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Gaienmae Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Wed. till 9 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-3402-3001; www.watarium.co.jp