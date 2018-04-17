‘William Morris: The History of Design’

April 21-July 16

A leading 19th-century English artist, poet and philosopher, William Morris (1834-1896) was a principle influence on the international arts and crafts movement, which sought to promote craftsmanship as a decorative art form during a time of post-industrial revolution mass production. His interior designs brought art into the home, while his Kelmscott Press editions introduced elaborate typefaces to various books.

Tracing the life of Morris, this collection of 56 of his works, including wallpaper, textiles, chairs and publications, is supplemented by various items designed by his contemporaries.

Asahi Beer Oyamazaki Villa Museum of Art; 5-3 Zenihara, Oyamazaki-cho, Otokuni-gun, Kyoto. Yamazaki Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥900. Closed Mon. 075-957-3123; www.asahibeer-oyamazaki.com