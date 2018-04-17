ABC makes unusual decision to release all of James Comey interview
A journalist reads 'A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership' by James Comey on Monday in Washington. Fired FBI chief James Comey lashed out at Donald Trump in an interview with ABC broadcast Sunday, calling him 'morally unfit' to be president and describing him as a serial liar who will 'stain everyone around him.' | AFP-JIJI

AP

NEW YORK – ABC News’ unusual decision to release a full transcript of George Stephanopoulos’ interview with former FBI Director James Comey has attracted lots of readers interested in seeing more than what the network aired.

ABC News President James Goldston said in an interview Monday that the release is an important example of transparency, and that the transcript has become by far the most popular item on ABC’s website.

The Nielsen company says Comey’s interview, the first on the media tour to promote his book “A Higher Loyalty,” was seen by 9.8 million viewers on Sunday night. That nearly tripled what ABC had a week before in the time slot.

Still, it was less than half the people who watched Stormy Daniels on “60 Minutes” last month.

