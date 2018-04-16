Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst says she’s HIV-positive
Austrian singer Conchita Wurst arrives for the opening ceremony of the Life Ball in front of the City Hall in Vienna last June. | AP

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst says she’s HIV-positive

AP

BERLIN – Bearded diva Conchita Wurst says she’s HIV-positive and has been living with the virus for many years.

The Austrian drag queen, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2014, said on Instagram late Sunday she had been blackmailed by a former friend who wanted to publish the information and decided to come out herself with it before he did.

Conchita wrote that she has been receiving medical treatment for many years and that she is feeling healthy and strong.

Conchita, the alter ego of Thomas Neuwirth, wrote that “coming out is better than being outed by a third party.”

She said: “I hope to encourage (others) and make a step against the stigmatization of people who through their own behavior or through no fault of their own were infected with HIV.”

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Retired Marine Gunnery Sgt. R. Lee Ermey takes a break for a smoke outside New River Air Station's Staff NCO club in Jacksonville, North Carolina, in 2006. Ermey, a former marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket," has died. His longtime manager Bill Rogin says he died Sunday morning from pneumonia-related complications. He was 74.
'Full Metal Jacket' drill instructor R. Lee Ermey dies at 74
R. Lee Ermey, a former U.S. Marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket," has died. Ermey's lon...
Center for Ray Bradbury Studies director Jonathan Eller points out the location of Gale Crater on the Mars globe, in Indianapolis Thursday. The globe was presented to Ray Bradbury for his support of NASA's Mariner 9 Mars orbital mission in 1971.
Trove of author Ray Bradbury's papers set for preservation in Indianapolis
Ray Bradbury won over generations of readers to science fiction with "Fahrenheit 451" and other works during a writing career that spanned much of the 20th Century and produced a mountain of manusc...
Czech director Milos Forman poses after being presented with the 'Giraldillo' award for his life-long career achievements at Sevilla Festival Film Spain in November 2004. Forman, known for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus," has died aged 86, Czech media said.
Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' director Milos Forman dies at 86
Czech filmmaker Milos Forman, whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, died Saturday. He was 86. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Austrian singer Conchita Wurst arrives for the opening ceremony of the Life Ball in front of the City Hall in Vienna last June. | AP

, , , , ,