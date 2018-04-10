‘Diane Claeys Collection: Antique Lace’

April 13-May 13

Lace was once a luxury embellishment that was highly valued by European royals and nobles, and a symbol of wealth and power. With advances in technology, handmade needle or bobbin lace is now rare, but machine-made lace has yet to be able to recreate many of the sophisticated techniques and patterns of earlier craftspeople.

Given its complexity, lacemaking remains a time consuming craft, making antique examples particularly valuable fragments of history. Selected from the collection of world-accredited antique lace appraiser and collector Diane Claeys, this exhibition of 170 exhibits focuses on pieces made from the 16th to 19th century — the “golden age” of antique lace.

Sogo Museum of Art; 2-18-1 Takashima, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Yokohama Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥1,000. 045-465-5515; www.sogo-seibu.jp/common/museum