‘Diane Claeys Collection: Antique Lace’
A handkerchief, attributed to Queen Victoria (19th century) | © HIROSHI ABE

/

‘Diane Claeys Collection: Antique Lace’

SOGO MUSEUM OF ART

by Yukari Tanaka

April 13-May 13

Lace was once a luxury embellishment that was highly valued by European royals and nobles, and a symbol of wealth and power. With advances in technology, handmade needle or bobbin lace is now rare, but machine-made lace has yet to be able to recreate many of the sophisticated techniques and patterns of earlier craftspeople.

Given its complexity, lacemaking remains a time consuming craft, making antique examples particularly valuable fragments of history. Selected from the collection of world-accredited antique lace appraiser and collector Diane Claeys, this exhibition of 170 exhibits focuses on pieces made from the 16th to 19th century — the “golden age” of antique lace.

Sogo Museum of Art; 2-18-1 Takashima, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Yokohama Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥1,000. 045-465-5515; www.sogo-seibu.jp/common/museum

LATEST ART STORIES

Izumi Miyazaki's "Haircut" (2016)
Kyotographie is still on the up and up
The sixth edition of Kyotographie, Kyoto's annual celebration of local and international photography, which opens in venues across the city on April 14, is titled "Up." This year, the collection...
'The 150th Anniversary of his Birth: Yokoyama Taikan'
April 13-May 27 One of the various celebratory shows for the 150th anniversary of the pioneering modern nihonga (Japanese style) artist Yokoyama Taikan (1868-1958), this exhibition show...
Incense container in the shape of a crane (17th century)
'Alluring Japanese Porcelains: Imari, Kokutani, Nabeshima, Kyo-yaki'
April 13-July 8 Iroe (overglaze enamel) ceramics, also known as akae or nishikide, fired twice during the production process. After a clear glaze is applied, they are ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A handkerchief, attributed to Queen Victoria (19th century) | © HIROSHI ABE