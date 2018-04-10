/

‘The 150th Anniversary of his Birth: Yokoyama Taikan’

THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF MODERN ART, TOKYO

by Yukari Tanaka

April 13-May 27

One of the various celebratory shows for the 150th anniversary of the pioneering modern nihonga (Japanese style) artist Yokoyama Taikan (1868-1958), this exhibition showcases around 90 Yokoyama works and artifacts.

“Seiseiruten,” a designated Important Cultural Property and one of the highlights of this comprehensive exhibition, is an ink painting on silk that, at over 40 meters, is the longest painted scroll in the history of Japanese art.

Yokoyama (1868-1958) was one of the founding members of the Nihon Bijutsuin (The Japan Art Institute), a group of artists led by scholar and critic Okakura Tenshin who rebelled against the restrictions of government-sponsored Bunten art exhibitions and advocated modern developments of nihonga.

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo; 3-1 Kitanomaru Park, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Takebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,500. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; taikan2018.exhn.jp/en

LATEST ART STORIES

Izumi Miyazaki's "Haircut" (2016)
Kyotographie is still on the up and up
The sixth edition of Kyotographie, Kyoto's annual celebration of local and international photography, which opens in venues across the city on April 14, is titled "Up." This year, the collection...
A handkerchief, attributed to Queen Victoria (19th century)
'Diane Claeys Collection: Antique Lace'
April 13-May 13 Lace was once a luxury embellishment that was highly valued by European royals and nobles, and a symbol of wealth and power. With advances in technology, handmade needle or bobbi...
Incense container in the shape of a crane (17th century)
'Alluring Japanese Porcelains: Imari, Kokutani, Nabeshima, Kyo-yaki'
April 13-July 8 Iroe (overglaze enamel) ceramics, also known as akae or nishikide, fired twice during the production process. After a clear glaze is applied, they are ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge