‘The 150th Anniversary of his Birth: Yokoyama Taikan’

April 13-May 27

One of the various celebratory shows for the 150th anniversary of the pioneering modern nihonga (Japanese style) artist Yokoyama Taikan (1868-1958), this exhibition showcases around 90 Yokoyama works and artifacts.

“Seiseiruten,” a designated Important Cultural Property and one of the highlights of this comprehensive exhibition, is an ink painting on silk that, at over 40 meters, is the longest painted scroll in the history of Japanese art.

Yokoyama (1868-1958) was one of the founding members of the Nihon Bijutsuin (The Japan Art Institute), a group of artists led by scholar and critic Okakura Tenshin who rebelled against the restrictions of government-sponsored Bunten art exhibitions and advocated modern developments of nihonga.

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo; 3-1 Kitanomaru Park, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Takebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,500. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; taikan2018.exhn.jp/en