‘Bruno Munari: Keeping the Childhood Spirit’

April 7-June 10

Inspired by Italian futurism, an avant-garde movement that promoted cultural and scientific innovation, Bruno Munari (1907-1998) became an active artist and designer from the age of 19.

Though well acclaimed as a pioneer of kinetic art, his works ranged from abstract and modern art to lighting, furniture and industrial design. Munari, who often emphasized the importance of “play,” also produced a number of unusual tactile picture books, ran unique workshops for children and designed playground sets.

This comprehensive exhibition of around 320 of Munari’s works includes 150 that are being shown in Japan for the first time.

The Museum of Modern Art, Hayama; 2208-1 Isshiki, Hayama-machi, Miura-gun, Kanagawa. Zushi Stn. 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 046-875-2800; www.moma.pref.kanagawa.jp