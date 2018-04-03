‘Koinobori Now: Installation by Reiko Sudo, Adrien Gardere and Seiichi Saito’

April 11-May 28

Reiko Sudo is renowned for using cutting-edge techniques to design unusual fabrics that celebrate Japan’s traditional textile industry. In 1984, she founded Nuno Corporation, which is now globally acclaimed for its innovative approach to textiles.

This exhibition is an updated version of a 2008 project that Sudo worked on with exhibition designer Adrien Gardere for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., and which was later shown at the Guimet Museum in Paris in 2014.

Sudo and Gardere have collaborated with Seiichi Saito, an artist known for his work with the multimedia unit Rhizomatiks, for this Tokyo installation it features around 300 colorful koinobori (carp streamers) designed by Sudo and members of Nuno, and is being displayed in the largest exhibition room of The National Art Center, Tokyo.

The National Art Center, Tokyo; 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Nogizaka Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). Free. Closed Tue. 03-5777-8600; www.nact.jp