‘Dyeing Textiles of Samiro Yunoki: Patterns and Colors’

April 3-June 24

Tokyo-born artisan Samiro Yunoki first began to pursue the art of textile dyeing after being inspired by the ideologies of Soetsu Yanagi (1889-1961), the Japanese philosopher and founder of the Japan Folk Crafts Museum, and seeing the work of Keisuke Serizawa (1895-1984), a textile designer and Living National Treasure.

Though a dyeing specialist, Yunoki’s involvement in crafts has crossed many fields, including glass painting, prints, product design, picture books and posters. Often vividly bold, using abstract forms, his lively works have been said to evoke the curiosity of the inner child.

This exhibition sheds light on Yunoki’s colorful world, focusing on his textiles, while introducing his latest projects and works housed at the Japan Folk Crafts Museum.

The Japan Folk Crafts Museum; 4-3-33 Komaba, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Komaba-todaimae Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri. till 7 p.m.). ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3467-4527; www.mingeikan.or.jp