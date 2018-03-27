‘Adachi Museum of Art Collection: Famous Japanese Paintings by Yokoyama Taikan and Other Modern Era Artists’

April 7-May 20

Fifty five modern nihonga (Japanese-style) masterpieces have been brought together to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Yokoyama Taikan (1868-1958), one of the leading nihonga artists of the Meiji and Showa eras (1868-1989).

Yokoyama was one of the group of artists who, with the philosopher and art critic Okakura Kakuzo (1863-1913), founded the Nihon Bijustuin (The Japan Art Institute) in 1898. The institute’s exhibitions later became one of the most significant non-governmental shows for young artists.

Alongside 22 Yokoyama works from the Adachi Museum of Art collection will be others by other major artists, including Uemura Shoen (1875-1949), Hashimoto Kansetsu (1883-1945), Sakakibara Shiho (1887-1971) and Kawabata Ryushi (1885-1966).

Niitsu Art Museum; 109-1 Gawakezawa, Akiha-ku, Niigata. Furutsu Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 0250-25-1300; www.city.niigata.lg.jp/nam