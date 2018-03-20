‘The 150th Anniversary of the Meiji Period: Making and Designing Meiji Arts and Crafts’

March 20-May 20

As part of the Meiji Restoration of 1868, a government policy was established to support Japan’s industrial development and promote its cultural exports. Included in the initiative was the creation of the “Onchi Zuroku” (“Catalog of Design Patterns”), a design resource for artisans crafting Japanese-style items for overseas.

The Kyoto Prefectural School of Painting (today’s Kyoto City University of Arts) was also established to train artists in nihonga (Japanese-style) painting and support the modern evolution of other arts, including ceramics and textiles.

This exhibition presents sketches and artworks produced by painters who also designed decorative objects during Japan’s period of modernization.

The National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto; 26-1 Okazaki Enshoji-cho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto. Higashiyama Stn. 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 075-761-4111; www.momak.go.jp