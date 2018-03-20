‘Nudes: Art From the Tate Collection’

March 24-June 24

In Western art, the nude is often used to symbolize beauty, love and the significance of humankind. Over history, however, it has also evolved from the classical representation of idealism to take on more personal and political roles.

Tracing 200 years of the nude, starting from the late 19th century, 130 works have been selected from the Tate collection in London for this show, which includes paintings by Henri Matisse (1869-1954), Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) and David Hockney, and brings to Japan for the first time Auguste Rodin’s sculpture “The Kiss” (1901-4).

Yokohama Museum of Art; 3-4-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Minatomirai Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. ¥1,600. Closed Thu. 03-5777-8600; artexhibition.jp/nude2018