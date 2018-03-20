‘Japanese Entertainment: Enpaku’s Treasure Box of Kabuki and Bunraku’

March 23-August 5

Drawing from its kabuki and bunraku (Japanese puppet theater) collection — one of the largest in the world — the Waseda University Tsubouchi Memorial Theatre Museum is presenting an exhibition of scripts, ukiyo-e prints, costumes and puppets.

Kabuki and bunraku have been enjoyed by the general public since the Edo Period (1603-1868), when they were forms of entertainment for commoners. Both went on to influence other forms of popular culture, including literature, art, music and film. For this exhibition, all aspects of stage performance are being covered, from production to the audience’s perspective.

Waseda University Tsubouchi Memorial Theatre Museum; 1-6-1 Nishi-waseda, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Waseda Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Tue., Fri. till 7 p.m.). Free. Closed April 18, 30, May 1-5, 9, 16, June 6, 20, 27, July 4, 18. 03-5286-1829; www.waseda.jp/enpaku