Cirque du Soleil aerialist falls to his death during Florida show

An aerialist fell to his death while performing in a Cirque du Soleil show in Tampa, Florida, the Montreal-based company said in a statement Sunday.

Yann Arnaud was suspended by straps above the stage Saturday night when he fell, the company said.

He was rushed to a hospital but died of his injuries, it said.

“The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy. Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him,” the statement said.

Two remaining shows scheduled for Tampa were canceled after the accident.

“We are offering our full and transparent collaboration to the authorities as they look into the circumstances of this accident,” the company said.