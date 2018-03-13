‘Hokusai and Hiroshige: The Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji and the Fifty-three Stages of the Tokaido’

March 16-April 24

Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) was accomplished in painting and drawing, but is best known for his use of dramatic compositions and vivid colors in ukiyo-e prints. His work not only influenced European Art Nouveau, but also inspired many later impressionists.

Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858), who specialized in yakusha-e (portraits of kabuki actors) and bijin-ga (portraits of beautiful women) early in his career, also became highly acclaimed for landscapes, renowned in particular for his lively depictions of Edo Period (1603-1868) scenery and people.

For this exhibition of two of Japan’s most iconic artists, all 46 works of the printer Nishimura Eijudo’s edition of Hokusai’s “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji,” and all 55 of a Takeuchi Magohachi edition of Hiroshige’s “Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaido” will be on display.

MOA Museum of Art; 26-2 Momoyama-cho, Atami, Shizuoka. Atami Stn. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ¥1,600. Closed Thu. 0557-84-2511; www.moaart.or.jp