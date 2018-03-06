‘Sakura, Sakura, Sakura 2018: Flower Viewing at the Museum!’

March 10-May 6

As spring approaches, Japan is preparing to enjoy the upcoming sakura (cherry blossom) season. Frequently referred to in historical poetry and featured as a motif in textiles, furniture design and clothing, sakura has also long been a popular theme in painting. Still depicted in diverse styles, the cherry blossom has been expressed in narrative art, genre paintings, landscapes and bird-and-flower paintings throughout history.

The Yamatane Museum of Art celebrates this national symbol of spring and its evolution in art with 60 paintings by well-known nihonga (Japanese-style) artists such as Uemura Shoen (1875-1949), Hashimoto Gaho (1835-1908) and Okumura Togyu (1889-1990). Highlights from the selection, drawn from the museum’s collection, include “Yozakura” by Hayami Gyoshu (1894-1935), a mystical painting of cherry blossoms by night.

Yamatane Museum of Art; 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.yamatane-museum.jp/english