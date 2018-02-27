’15th Anniversary of Matsumoto City Museum of Art: Yayoi Kusama All About My Love’

March 3-July 22

Yayoi Kusama began painting abstract expressions of her inner turmoil from the early age of 10, but it was in New York, where she lived during her late 20s to early 40s, that she created the dotted and avant-garde works that led to international acclaim. Now back in Japan, Kusama continues to be a prolific artist producing works that cross genres.

This exhibition is being held in Kusama’s hometown of Matsumoto and is one of her largest solo exhibitions in Japan. It follows the theme of her latest series of works, “My Eternal Soul,” and includes both recent and early installations, poems, films and drawings.

Matsumoto City Museum of Art; 4-2-22 Chuo, Matsumoto, Nagano. Matsumoto Stn. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. (Sat. till 7 p.m.). ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 0263-39-7400; www.matsumoto-artmuse.jp/en