‘Kengo Kuma: A Lab for Materials’

March 3-May 6

Among Kengo Kuma’s innovative architectural ideas, he often promotes “makeru kenchiku” (“losing architecture”) and “shizen na kenchiku” (“natural architecture”), both philosophies related to his belief that a building should not be a statement in itself but instead complement its surroundings and express an affinity with nature. His work, which often uses natural materials and takes into account aspects of its location, explores the possibilities of architecture as a link between humans and the environment, something he feels has been lost with the growing number of concrete structures.

Tracing Kuma’s projects of the past 30 years, this exhibition categorizes his works by their architectural materials — such as bamboo, paper, stone and wood — to remind viewers of the relationship between the way we live and the environment.

Tokyo Station Gallery; 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Tokyo Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3212-2485; www.ejrcf.or.jp/gallery