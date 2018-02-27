‘Majima Naoko: Jigokuraku’

March 3-April 15

A painter since the late 1960s, Nagoya native Naoko Majima became nationally recognized as a leading artist after her “Jigokuraku” (“Hell-Paradise”) series, which she began working on in 1990, received critical acclaim. Her primitive-like black-and-white pencil drawings and colorful multimedia sculptural works are inspired by the human cycle of birth, life and death, and were created to challenge viewers to face their true inner selves.

Featuring Majima’s newest works and well-known ones, this exhibition includes “In the Dense Forest” (2009), one of the pieces from the Nagoya City Art Museum’s own collection.

Nagoya City Art Museum; 2-17-25 Sakae, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi. Osu-kannon Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 052-212-0001; www.art-museum.city.nagoya.jp