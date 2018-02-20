‘The Beauty of Patina: Bronze Art of Ancient China and Japan’

Feb. 24-March 25

‘Bronze Jia Wine Warmer With Tao-tie Design’ | OSAKA CITY MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS; YAMAGUCHI COLLECTION

Excavation findings have shown that ancient China was at the forefront of bronze ware, utilizing sophisticated smelting and decorative techniques to fashion the alloy into items for rituals and religious ceremonies. Such bronzes later took on a different role as artistic objects, where even patina — corrosion caused by exposure to the elements — was appreciated and sometimes desired.

For this introduction of ancient bronze ware, Chinese ritual pieces have been brought together with Japanese copper mirrors and Buddhist altar implements. Highlights include an 12-11th B.C. bronze ritual vessel decorated with motifs of China’s mythological taotie creature.

Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts; 1-82 Chausuyama-cho, Tennoji-ku, Osaka. Tennoji Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥300. Closed Mon. 06-6771-4874; www.osaka-art-museum.jp