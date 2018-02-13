‘Kan’ei Elegance: Edo-Period Court Culture and Enshu, Ninsei, and Tan’yu’

Feb. 14-April 8

When the Tokugawa Shogunate was established in the early 17th century, a new trend in aesthetics emerged during Emperor Go-Mizunoo and Empress Meisho’s reign of the Kan’ei era (1624-1644).

Known as Kan’ei Culture, the trend highlighted the importance of elegance in beauty, focusing on simplicity, refined design and a revival and reverence for traditional rituals, ancient art and classic literature.

This “essence of elegance” flourished in the Imperial court and continued to thrive through works by artists and aristocrats, including poet and painter Kobori Enshu, ceramist Nonomura Ninsei and painter Kano Tan’yu.

Suntory Museum of Art; Tokyo Midtown Galleria 3F, 9-7-4 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,300. Closed Tue. 03-3479-8600; www.suntory.com/sma