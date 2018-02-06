‘Wang Xizhi and Japanese Calligraphy’

Feb. 10-April 8

In this exhibition that celebrates the evolution of Japanese writing, the ancient Chinese aristocrat and calligraphy master Wang Xizhi (303-361) is credited for refining handwriting styles — in particular the use of cursive and semi-cursive scripts — and establishing the basis of modern Japanese calligraphy.

His influence on and the history of Japanese manuscripts are explored through the presentation of textual and artistic works, many of which are designated National Treasures, Cultural Properties or Important Cultural Properties. Highlights include “Soranjo” and “Kojichujo,” 7th to 8th-century copies of two of Wang Xizhi’s most acclaimed writings.

Kyushu National Museum; 4-7-2 Ishizaka, Dazaifu, Fukuoka. Dazaifu Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,600. Closed Mon. 050-5542-8600; www.kyuhaku.jp