‘Flore d’Odilon Redon’

Feb. 8-May 20

Odilon Redon (1840-1916) — the French painter, printmaker and draughtsman — unlike the impressionist artists of his time, focused on the mysterious aspects of dreams and fantasy.

Bringing together works from collections at the Musee d’Orsay; Musee des Beaux-Arts de Bordeaux; Petit Palais, Musee des Beaux-Arts de la ville de Paris; the Museum of Modern Art, New York; and the Art Institute of Chicago, this exhibition takes on the theme of plants.

“Grand Bouquet” (1901), one of a number of dining room panels commissioned by Redon’s friend Baron Robert de Domecy and now part of the Mitsubishi Ichigokan Museum’s collection, will also be on display.

