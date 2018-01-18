Scathing Trump book ‘Fire and Fury’ coming to a TV near you

Michael Wolff’s explosive behind-the-scenes book about U.S. President Donald Trump, “Fire and Fury,” is headed for television, Hollywood trade publications reported on Wednesday.

Hollywood entertainment company Endeavor Content has bought the rights to the best-selling book and plans to adapt it for a television series, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said.

Wolff will executive produce the series, which will be shopped to various networks. No casting or air date has been set but the announcement set off speculation about who would play some of the key figures in the White House.

“Fire and Fury” portrays a chaotic White House in Trump’s first year as president, based on extensive interviews with Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and others.

It sold more than 28,000 copies in the United States in its first week, according to NPD BookScan.

The book, published on Jan. 5, characterized Trump as unstable, inept and unprepared to be president. Trump responded on Twitter that Wolff was “a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book.”