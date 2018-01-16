‘Building Romance’

Jan. 20-April 8

Inspired by 19th-century European bildungsroman literature, the title of this exhibition suggests that after the 20th century, artists often avoided expressing the emotion and compassion that once consumed the romanticists.

Looking at new forms of “romance” through our relationships with family, partners and places, the artists presented in this exhibition focus on humanity and empathy, which many believe have been long neglected in art. Featured artists are Norimizu Ameya, Susan Hiller, Noriyuki Kiguchi and Akumanoshirushi, Lieko Shiga and Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

Toyota Municipal Museum of Art; 8-5-1 Kozakahonmachi, Toyota, Aichi. Toyotashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 0565-34-6610; www.museum.toyota.aichi.jp