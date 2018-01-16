‘The Art of Polychrome Prints of Attractive Women and Kabuki Actors in Edo Period by Utagawa Kunisada’

Jan. 20-March 25

Japanese polychrome ukiyo-e woodblock prints known as nishiki-e evolved during the Edo Period (1603-1868), and were named after brocade textiles because of their vibrant colors and designs. Up until their introduction, ukiyo-e were monochrome or painted with colors individually by hand.

Leading ukiyo-e artist Utagawa Kunisada (1786-1864) became widely known for his dynamic nishiki-e, and this exhibition presents masterpieces of his work, selected from the Seikado Bunko Art Museum collection, in an exploration of Edo culture and life. Prints comprise bijin-ga (images of beautiful women), including dramatic closeups, as well as colorful portraits of kabuki actors.

Seikado Bunko Art Museum; 2-23-1 Okamoto, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo. Futako-Tamagawa Stn. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.seikado.or.jp/en