‘Kabuki, a Mirror of Japan’

From its inception in the 17th century through its flowering in the Edo period, kabuki never enjoyed the backing of the ruling samurai class. It was only through popular support that kabuki managed to survive repeated attempts at suppression, making it an invaluable tool in understanding the sentiments of the common people.

By Kesako Matsui, Translated by David Crandall.

256 pages

Society.

In a delightfully engaging look at Japan’s traditional dance-drama, Kesako Matsui examines the evolution of kabuki’s content and form in the way a paleontologist might examine geological layers, with each play offering fascinating insights into the pervading spirit of the era in which it was performed. Starting with Danjurō I’s “Shibaraku,” which dates from the late 17th century, Matsui artfully traces the origins and development of many of kabuki’s defining characteristics while linking them to larger patterns of cultural development in Japan.

Kesako Matsui was a member of the production company Shochiku, where she was responsible for the planning and production of kabuki plays. Later, she pursued scriptwriting, directing and critical writing. In 2007, her “Yoshiwara Tebikigusa” (Revenge) won the Naoki Prize.