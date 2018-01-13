Outstanding books now available in English

In Japan, under the auspices of free speech and press, over 80,000 books are published every year, offering a diverse selection of literature to the nation’s readers.

In this great ocean of books, we believe there are many works that should be enjoyed by not only a Japanese audience, but also by a global audience. However, due to the language barrier and limited number of translations, many such books, often remain unread overseas.

By publishing selected Japanese works in English, JAPAN LIBRARY aims to introduce to the world “the diverse and multilayered aspects of Japan and Japanese thought” and “the rich and colorful world of Japan.” With this, JAPAN LIBRARY looks to contribute to the creation of a universal, global knowledge. The books for JAPAN LIBRARY are selected from a wide range of areas, including politics, foreign policy, social studies, culture, philosophy, science and technology. Furthermore, by offering these works in both traditional and electronic format, JAPAN LIBRARY hopes to present a view of the real and intrinsic Japan for the world to enjoy.

Japan has troves of timeless knowledge amassed across the ages — treasures that are distinctively Japanese that, nonetheless, transcend history and international borders. JAPAN LIBRARY is loading these treasures onto ships we call books and venturing forth into the open sea. The voyages will cover great distances over time, and reach a countless number of readers across the globe. And once the voyage is complete, the treasure on board will shine anew, as these readers polish it with their own, distinctive intellects and sensibilities. This new shine — this new radiance — will surely light the way to the world’s shared future.

With our faith firmly placed in the boundless power of books, we aim to fulfill JAPAN LIBRARY’s vision.