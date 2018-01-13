‘Myth and Deity in Japan’

Shinto is a tradition native to Japan that arose naturally on the eastern fringe of the Eurasian continent and was woven over many years into the fabric of people’s everyday lives. The “8 million kami” (gods and goddesses) of Shinto, however, originated not just in Japan but also India, China, Korea and the Middle East.

By Tōji Kamata, Translated by Gaynor Sekimori.

230 pages

Religion.

This, in part, is because when Buddhism entered the country in the sixth century, the two religions — rather than competing with or seeking to marginalize the other — coalesced, embracing many other folk deities, as well to create a singular combinatory religious culture that continues to permeate Japan’s cultural life today. Originally published in Japanese in 2009 by Tōji Kamata, one of the country’s most knowledgeable and eclectic scholars of Japanese religion and spirituality, this work traces the encounter and interplay between kami and buddhas over Japan’s long history.

Tōji Kamata is professor emeritus, Kyoto University, and a guest professor at the Sophia University Institute of Grief Care. His research interests range widely over religion, folklore studies, Japanese intellectual history and other fields. He holds a Ph.D. in literature.