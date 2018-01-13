The strange presences and phenomena known as yōkai have captivated Japan for the nation’s entire recorded history, from ominous appearances in ancient chronicles to starring roles in the biggest summer films. Particularly following the influx of Western ideas in the 19th century, yōkai also proved an irresistible topic for folklorists, anthropologists and other scholars seeking insight into the Japanese psyche. Over the generations, yōkai studies developed into a field so broad and rich that it was daunting for the uninitiated — until now.

By Kazuhiko Komatsu, Translated by Hiroko Yoda and Matt Alt.

196 pages

Culture.

“An Introduction to Yōkai Culture” is more than just a catalog of yōkai, or even a history of yōkai in art and literature. Written by Kazuhiko Komatsu, Japan’s premier yōkai scholar, the book is an invitation to the tradition of yōkai studies itself. Komatsu’s insightful perspective renders this fascinating side of Japanese culture more accessible to English speakers than ever.

Kazuhiko Komatsu is director-general of the International Research Center for Japanese Studies. A folklorist and cultural anthropologist, he has been honored as a Person of Cultural Merit by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.