CBS replaces shamed morning anchor Charlie Rose with another man

U.S. television channel CBS announced Tuesday that its shamed millionaire news anchor, sacked for alleged sexual harassment, had been replaced by another man after its higher-rated rival appointed a woman.

John Dickerson, 49, will join “CBS This Morning” as a co-host on Wednesday, taking the hot seat alongside co-stars Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, the network announced.

He replaces Charlie Rose, one of a slew of highly paid, powerful men in the world of media and entertainment to lose their jobs as the United States reckons with a sexual harassment watershed.

Dickerson joined CBS News in 2009 and was the network’s political director for six years, moderating two presidential debates during the 2016 presidential campaign.

His appointment comes after NBC named Hoda Kotb to replace its own shamed morning star, Matt Lauer, on “Today,” currently the most watched morning cable news show in the United States.

NBC’s decision to have two women hosts broke with the traditional male-female line-up and won plaudits against a backdrop of calls for women to be promoted given the growing scrutiny over behavior in the workplace.

“This has to be the most popular decision that NBC News has ever made,” said “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie last week.

The firestorm of sexual misconduct allegations engulfing the United States also upended the careers of Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein and Oscar winner Kevin Spacey.