‘A View of Prints: The Trajectory of the Gendai Hanga Center’

Jan. 16-March 25

The Gendai Hanga Center was established in 1974 to exhibit gendai hanga — contemporary Japanese art prints — and help promote the art form to collectors. The venue was ground-breaking in its introduction of more than 700 artworks in collaboration with 80 artists of various genres, from sculptors to filmmakers, until it closed down in 1985.

This exhibition highlights the impact the Gendai Hanga Center had in the art world and explores the possibilities of Japanese woodblock printing from a modern and contemporary perspective. On show are works by 45 artists, including “A Big Transparent Tree” by Ay-O and “Guevara” by Kuniichi Shima.

class=”jt_bio”>The Museum of Modern Art, Saitama; 9-30-1 Tokiwa, Urawa-ku, Saitama. Kita-Urawa Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 048-824-0111; www.pref.spec.ed.jp/momas