‘My Favorites: Toshio Hara Selects from the Permanent Collection’

Jan. 6-June 3

Since the Hara Museum of Contemporary Art opened in 1979, its founder and director, Toshio Hara, has continually contributed to the development of contemporary art in Japan, while actively acquiring artworks from around the world.

“My Favorites” traces the history of the museum through a selection of works personally chosen by Toshio Hara from its collection of more than 1,000 items.

The museum collection comprises paintings, sculpture, photographs, videos and installations from the 1950s to today, and this exhibition, which is split into two parts, includes works by Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Jean Dubuffet, and Yayoi Kusama.

Hara Museum of Contemporary Art; 4-7-25 Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. Shinagawa Stn. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Wed. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,100. Closed Mon. 03-3445-0651; www.haramuseum.or.jp