‘Yuki Nishimoto: Miracle of the Dragon — Fukuoka Exhibition’

Jan. 6-Feb. 11

Japanese Indian-ink artist Yuki Nishimoto has been internationally acclaimed for his bold yet sensitive style of brushwork and illustration. Best-known for ink paintings and live performances, he depicts dynamic subjects — from the historical and mythical, such as samurai and dragons, to contemporary musicians and athletes.

More than 100 works are featured in this exhibition, which includes Nishimoto’s dragon series, a large-scale projection-mapping project in collaboration with visual arts studio MontBlanc Pictures and a series of 24 athlete portraits commissioned for a TV program celebrating the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

class=”jt_bio”>Fukuoka Asian Art Museum; Riverain Center Bldg. 7F, 3-1 Shimokawabata-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka. Nakasu Kawabata Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Wed. 092-532-1111; www.ryunokiseki.jp