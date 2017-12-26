‘Sound of Music’ actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
Cast members (from left) Heather Menzies-Urich, Kym Karath and Debbie Turner pose during the 50th anniversary screening of musical drama film 'The Sound of Music' at the opening night gala of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles. Menzies-Urich reportedly died Sunday at age 68. | REUTERS

LOS ANGELES – Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, “The Sound of Music,” has died. She was 68.

Her son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday in Frankford, Ontario. She had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

“The Sound of Music” captured five Academy Awards, including best picture.

Variety reports that Menzies-Urich is survived by two other children, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Her husband, actor Robert Urich, died in 2002.

