CNN’s Jim Acosta says White House threatened ouster if he asked Trump a question

AP

NEW YORK – CNN’s Jim Acosta says he was warned by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders not to ask a question during President Donald Trump’s bill signing ceremony on Tuesday, further evidence of sour relations between the network and administration.

Acosta said Sanders told him that if he asked Trump a question, “she could not promise that I would be allowed into a pool spray again.”

Sanders did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Acosta said he considered it a “direct threat.” He asked a question of the president anyway, and didn’t get an answer.

