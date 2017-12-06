Buruzon Chiemi wins Yahoo Japan Search Award
Flanked by her subordinate comedians, Buruzon Chiemi attends a ceremony Wednesday to receive this year's winner of Yahoo Japan Corp.'s annual award to honor the person who achieved the steepest year-on-year rise in searches on its service. | KYODO

Buruzon Chiemi wins Yahoo Japan Search Award

JIJI

Female comedian Buruzon Chiemi was chosen as this year’s winner of the Yahoo Japan Search Award that honors the person who achieved the steepest year-on-year rise in searches on the internet company’s service, Yahoo Japan Corp. said Wednesday.

Buruzon attracted attention this year with her eccentric makeup and routines caricaturing career women.

She also won the award in the comedian category.

“I still can’t believe it’s real,” she said at an award ceremony. “It was a year of turmoil for me.”

Yahoo picked singer Namie Amuro, who has announced she will retire in September next year, as the award winner in the musician category.

For the writer category, the company chose Japan-born British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, the winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Flanked by her subordinate comedians, Buruzon Chiemi attends a ceremony Wednesday to receive this year's winner of Yahoo Japan Corp.'s annual award to honor the person who achieved the steepest year-on-year rise in searches on its service. | KYODO

, ,