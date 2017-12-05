‘Textile of Masaru Suzuki Exhibition’

Dec. 9-Jan. 14

Textile designer Masaru Suzuki is best known for Ottaipnu, his brightly colored brand of printed fabrics, but he has also collaborated with other domestic and international brands, including Marimekko and Uniqlo. His talents go beyond textiles to fashion goods, including watches, glasses and bags, as well as furniture and spatial installations. Throughout, he adheres to a vivid palette, bold shapes and gentle natural motifs, such as animals and plants.

This exhibition is designed to be a fun space where viewers can view Suzuki’s dynamic designs and get a close look at around 100 textiles, umbrellas, rugs, fabric panels and more.

Art Gallery Artium; IMS 8F, 1-7-11 Tenjin, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka. Tenjin Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ¥400. Closed Dec. 31, Jan. 1. 092-733-2050; www.artium.jp