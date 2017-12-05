‘Ishiuchi Miyako: Grain and Image’

Dec. 9-March 4

In 2014, Miyako Ishiuchi became the first Asian female photographer to win the Hasselblad Foundation International Award in Photography.

Her recent acclaimed series include “Hiroshima” (2007), “portraits” of the damaged belongings of atomic-bomb survivors that were donated to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, and “Frida” (2013), her documentation of Frida Kahlo’s personal belongings and clothing.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Ishiuchi’s first solo show, “Yokosuka Story,” a series depicting life in the city where she spent much of her youth, around 200 works, including early and unreleased images will be on display.

Yokohama Museum of Art; 3-4-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa. Minatomirai Stn. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. ¥1,500. Closed Thu. 045-221-0300; yokohama.art.museum/eng