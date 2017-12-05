‘Photographs of Innocence and of Experience: Contemporary Japanese Photography Vol. 14’

Dec. 2-Jan. 28

Since 2002, the annual Contemporary Japanese Photography exhibition has aimed to not only to encourage the pursuit and challenge of new photography and videography, but it has also offered a space for up-and-coming talents to showcase their work.

This installment, “Photographs of Innocence and of Experience,” features works by five artists whose diverse approaches to photography explore the notion of physicality and identity. Familial relationships are questioned, as is the depiction of memories and the idea of a “photographic time.” Old photographic techniques can also be seen to capture the effects our present lives have on the environment and the legacy to be left for future generations.

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum; Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thu., Fri. till 8 p.m.). ¥700. Closed Mon. 03-3280-0099; www.topmuseum.jp