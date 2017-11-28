‘Kumagai Morikazu: The Joy of Life’

Dec. 1-March. 21

Japanese Western-style painter Morikazu Kumagai (1880-1977) was celebrated for his distinct stylized forms portrayed in vivid colors. Although his humorous works seem effortless at first glance, they were based on careful observation of subjects and studious production methods.

He experimented with his subjects, exploring different lighting and backgrounds, sometimes creating a methodology that he could later use to create other works. In his later years, he shifted his focus to nature, often depicting flowers, insects and birds.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Kumagai’s death, this exhibition traces his career with more than 200 works, including his best-known paintings “Rain Drop” (1961) and “Cat” (1965).

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo; 3-1 Kitanomaru Park, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Takebashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,400. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; kumagai2017.exhn.jp