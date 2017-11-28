‘Janet Cardiff & George Bures Miller’

Nov. 25-March 11

Canada-born Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller have been collaborating on “audio walks” of the sights and sounds of parks, cities and museums, and installations since 1995.

With the aim to make the imperceptible visible and heard, their works utilize cutting edge sound and video technology to challenge the viewer on auditory and visual levels.

This is the duo’s first exhibition in Asia and it showcases the large-scale works “The Carnie” (2010), “The Marionette Maker” (2014) and the “Conversation with Antonello” (2015), as well as eight other installations.

21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa; 1-2-1 Hirosaka, Kanazawa, Ishikawa. Kanazawa Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.). ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 076-220-2800; www.kanazawa21.jp/en